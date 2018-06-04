Alleged Bank Robbers Hit with Burglary Charges
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two accused robbers are charged with a heist they allegedly pulled before they robbed a bank in Luzerne County.
Derek Spaide, 26, and Gerald Pambianco, 19, were arraigned Monday morning on burglary charges.
Police say the pair broke into a home on South Main Street in Hanover Township last month and took five TVs, two guns, and about $900.
The two men are already charged with robbing a Luzerne National Bank branch in Plains Township in Luzerne County in May.
