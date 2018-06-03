Pittston Fire Started After Man Accidentally Spilled Lighter Fluid: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A fire sparked at a home in Pittston. The man living there told police a bomb was thrown through his window, but it all turned out to be an accident.

Larry Jacket, 24, of Pittston, is charged with criminal mischief after police say he admitted to starting the fire in his apartment.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the apartment building along Front Street.

According to court papers, Jackett admitted to police he was high on Xanax and Adderall while refilling a Zippo lighter and accidentally spilled the fluid and caught the table on fire. He told police he panicked and initially told them someone threw a bomb through his window.

No one was injured in that fire in Luzerne County.