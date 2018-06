× One Injured in ATV Crash in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One person was hurt in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Lackawanna County.

An ATV crashed on North Valley Avenue in Olyphant just after 11 p.m.

Police aren’t sure how it happened, but they don’t believe any other vehicles were involved.

The name of the person hurt has not been released. There is no word on their condition.