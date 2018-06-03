Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man from Scranton is facing multiple charges after admitting to sexually assaulting a young girl.

The 14-year-old victim told police Robert Wall, 70, of Scranton, performed sexual acts on her and exposed himself.

When confronted by police, Wall confessed to the crime.

He's charged with indecent assault of a person less than 16, aggravated assault of a person less than 16, deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 and offender more than 4 years older, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.