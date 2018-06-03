Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- Children in Luzerne County duked it out in a whiffle ball tournament in West Pittston.

The third annual Little Eric's Wiffleball Classic was held on Sunday.

The tournament is put on by Little Eric's Foundation. It raises money and awareness for childhood cancer. It was started four years ago by Jessica and Eric Speicher whose son Eric died from a rare form of brain cancer.

"It's just amazing to see that all these people will come out to support you and help and they've always come out and helped us," said Jessica Speicher. "Our community is wonderful. We're actually branching out and even more people now from other areas are coming to help us out. It's great just to see that people will do that for you."

A total of 47 teams participated in the event this year, that tops numbers of previous years.

Little Eric's Foundation also plans to hold a game night in September.