Lebanese Food Festival a Hit in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People filled up on some Lebanese food in Wilkes-Barre.

The Lebanese food festival was held at St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Event organizers say the event has been happening for at least 40 years and it gives the community a chance to feast on the delicious flavors of the Middle East that many seem to not be able to get enough of.

"We plan for this every time we have a food festival, and no matter how much food we make, we always sell out within a few short hours," said Vaughn Koter of Wilkes-Barre.

Event organizers say people started to line up for the Lebanese food around 9 a.m.