Getting Kids Excited for Track

Posted 7:09 pm, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:08PM, June 3, 2018

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The new track at Wallenpaupack Area High School was put to good use on Sunday.

Kids took part in a youth track meet organized by the high school's track and field and cross country teams. The meet featured long jumps and 400-meter races.

It was all in hopes of turning the youngsters onto the sport.

"I told the parents that I have some contracts out there for them to sign so that they get their kids involved with track. But we're excited about what we see and there's some young kids that have some promise," said Mark McHugh, track and field coach.

Kids 5 to 13 years old took part in the track meet.

