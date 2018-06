Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews have been called to Route 209 near East Stroudsburg in the area of Fernwood Resort for a large fire.

Crews were called around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to reports, it's the former recreation center at the resort. At last check, the building was being renovated.

Flames could be seen shooting high into the sky over the trees.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.