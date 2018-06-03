Bringing Business to Downtown Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People turned out for an event aimed to bring more business to local shops in downtown Scranton.

The "Let's Meet Downtown" event was held this weekend at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

People who came got to stop and talk to local vendors and see what they have to offer.

Kids at the event enjoyed a free interactive butterfly farm.

Those who showcased their businesses were excited about the event.

"It's really getting good exposure for our business and we're not just selling stuff now, but we're meeting future customers which is really great," said local business owner Amy Mullagrave.

The two-day event wrapped up Sunday afternoon.