Benefit for Woman Battling Leukemia

Posted 7:00 pm, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:59PM, June 3, 2018

WARRIOR RUN, Pa. -- People gathered in Luzerne County to help ease the medical burden for a woman battling leukemia.

The "Don't Stop Believing" event was held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall on Sunday for Gaylynn Ogrodnick who was diagnosed with the disease in early 2015.

Hundreds of people bought tickets for the event featuring live entertainment along with plenty of refreshments.

"It's so great to know that everybody loves, cares about, and supports our family, and that everybody's rooting her on for a good recovery," said Melanie Blaski, Gaylynn's daughter.

Those close to Ogrodnick have set up a GoFundMe account.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s