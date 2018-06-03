Benefit for Woman Battling Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRIOR RUN, Pa. -- People gathered in Luzerne County to help ease the medical burden for a woman battling leukemia.

The "Don't Stop Believing" event was held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall on Sunday for Gaylynn Ogrodnick who was diagnosed with the disease in early 2015.

Hundreds of people bought tickets for the event featuring live entertainment along with plenty of refreshments.

"It's so great to know that everybody loves, cares about, and supports our family, and that everybody's rooting her on for a good recovery," said Melanie Blaski, Gaylynn's daughter.

Those close to Ogrodnick have set up a GoFundMe account.