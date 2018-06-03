5K Race for Suicide Prevention Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- People laced up their sneakers and hit the ground running for the seventh annual Race Against Suicide in Hawley on Sunday.

The 5K held at Bingham Park helps to raise awareness for suicide prevention while raising money for the Tyler Paul Whitman Memorial Scholarship for Wallenpaupack Area High School seniors.

"I've noticed in the last six years suicide is very hard to talk about at events like this and understand that unfortunately it's very common and the only way to do anything about it is to educate ourselves and others," said Sheila Whitman of Lake Ariel.

At the end of the race, people gathered at the park to enjoy some live music, a basket raffle, and food in Hawley.