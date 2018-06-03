37th Annual Keystone State Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The 37th annual Keystone Games were held in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

It is a multi-sport competition for amateur athletes that takes place throughout Pennsylvania. It is modeled after the Olympic games.

Newswatch 16 was at the karate competition at King's College where men and women demonstrated their skills with traditional weapons and sparring.

"It's amazing. We all train in martial arts. We all have different backgrounds though and to be able to come together at events like this, that's what makes the martial arts community so great," said Joshua Reilly, Downtown Dojo Karate Academy.

Martial artists from ages 6 to 60 participated in the karate competition. The event aims to promote all the positive aspects of amateur sports.