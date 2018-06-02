Walking in the Relay for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The goal of a relay in part of Lackawanna County was fighting cancer.

About 35 teams registered for the Relay for Life at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday.

Team members took turns walking around the stadium.

Teams grabbed a bead with each lap and added it to a necklace.

Participants say they're staying active while raising money to fight the deadly disease.

"A lot of people here are affected by cancer and you just see how many people are still here and even remembering people in the luminaria ceremony but just seeing how many people beat cancer," said Victoria Downey of Hanover Township.

Money raised at the relay goes to the American Cancer Society.