After playing in a hard-fought district championship game, the Tunkhannock and Nanticoke high school softball teams are both heading to the Class "AAAA" state tournament. With Tunkhannock's 2-1 win in 10 innings in the title game, the Lady Tigers earn the district's top seed and will face Bishop McDevitt on Monday, while the Trojanettes will take on Upper Perkiomen.
Tunkhannock, Nanticoke Ready for State Softball
-
Tunkhannock Comes Back in Extras Against Nanticoke to Win District Softball Title
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
Williams Valley Wins District II/XI “A” Subregional Softball Title
-
Minersville Blanks Schuylkill Haven in District Softball Title
-
North Schuylkill Scores Late to Top Pine Grove Area in District Softball Title
-
-
Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc on Spring Sports
-
Holy Redeemer softball
-
Williams Valley Softball Has Experience, Talent
-
Mid Valley Spartanettes Softball
-
New University of Scranton Sports Campus Nears Completion
-
-
Soldiers Who Died in War Honored with Balloon Release in Wyoming County
-
Minersville Begins State Softball Play On Monday To Defend Their Title
-
Riverside vs Mid Valley softball