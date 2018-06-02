Tunkhannock, Nanticoke Ready for State Softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After playing in a hard-fought district championship game, the Tunkhannock and Nanticoke high school softball teams are both heading to the Class "AAAA" state tournament. With Tunkhannock's 2-1 win in 10 innings in the title game, the Lady Tigers earn the district's top seed and will face Bishop McDevitt on Monday, while the Trojanettes will take on Upper Perkiomen.