Troopers: Mother Claims She Staged Her Son’s DUI

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother has been charged with making false reports after troopers say she staged her son’s DUI.

Troopers say Christy Gower, 38, of West Milton, admitted to investigators she put her son, John Houtz, 20, of West Milton, behind the wheel back in February. She then called state police and said her son was high on synthetic marijuana and was passed out in the car.

Troopers arrived and charged Houtz with DUI.

However, at his preliminary hearing, Gower told police she was the one who put Houtz in the vehicle and started the engine before calling police.

Gower is facing reckless endangerment and false reports charges in Union County.