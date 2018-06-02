Students Pick up Trash Along Road

Posted 6:33 pm, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, June 2, 2018

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some students spent part of their Saturday sprucing up part of Schuylkill County.

Students from Shenandoah Valley High School picked up a TV, tires, and other trash along Raven Run Road near Shenandoah.

Police say illegal dumping is a big problem for the area.

"To see the trash all over the place, it's kind of sad to see that people would do that to such a pretty place, and just to have kids to do it, it's a good thing to do," said sophomore Victoria Donovan.

About 20 students helped clean up the road in that part of Schuylkill County.

