Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A decorated former Green Beret received a special decoration of his own in Scranton.

The Quilts of Valor foundation presented a quilt to former U.S. Army Special Forces member Harry Rider.

Quilts of Valor says it aims to comfort veterans touched by war.

Rider served for more than three decades, including several tours in Vietnam and Korea.

The 83 year old from Mount Pocono now resides at the Gino Merli Veterans Center on Penn Avenue in Scranton.