Motorcycle Ride Raises Money for Teen with Rare Disease

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Members of the Easy Riders Motorcycle Club revved their engines in a benefit ride near Nanticoke all for a teen battling a rare disease.

J.J. Sims, 16, of Larksville was diagnosed with Evan's Syndrome when he was just 10 years old. The disease destroys the body's red and white blood cells as well as platelets.

The ride took bikers from the Plymouth Eagles Club to West Nanticoke Grove.

"So today we're out on a ride to have some fun and raise some money for a little boy named J.J. He's suffering from an autoimmune disease, so he needs a lot of treatments. Parents have to take him pretty far away and we're going to do as much as we can to raise a few thousand dollars today," said Michael Jordan, Easy Riders Motorcycle Club.

The event featured food, drinks, and live entertainment.

A basket raffle and fishing lures made by J.J. also helped to raise money for the cause.