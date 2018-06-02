Marilake Winery

Posted 9:30 am, June 2, 2018, by

We stop by Marilake Winery in Childs, where we drop by their wine cellar and see how they create their delicious vino.  Plus, we head to the kitchen where the chef shows us how to prepare a delicious dish for dinner, and a signature cocktail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s