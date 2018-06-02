× Man Accused of Attacking Pregnant Woman in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is accused of beating and choking a pregnant woman in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at a home along John Street.

Police say William Lecitshon, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, repeatedly punched the woman in the stomach and told her he was going to kill her and that he wanted the baby to die.

He’s locked up in the Luzerne County jail charged with assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats.