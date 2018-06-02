Kyle Busch Wins Pocono Green 250

Posted 6:43 pm, June 2, 2018, by

Kyle Busch won the Pocono Green 250, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. The win was Busch's 92nd in the series, but first of the year and first at the Tricky Triangle. After the race, Busch's 18 car failed the post race inspection because the car was too high in the left front. NASCAR would announce any penalties next week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s