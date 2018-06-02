Kyle Busch Wins Pocono Green 250

Kyle Busch won the Pocono Green 250, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. The win was Busch's 92nd in the series, but first of the year and first at the Tricky Triangle. After the race, Busch's 18 car failed the post race inspection because the car was too high in the left front. NASCAR would announce any penalties next week.
