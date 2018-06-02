NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. met the media on Friday. Both drivers are excited to return to Pocono Raceway for this weekend's Pocono 400.
Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Enjoy Coming to Pocono
-
Alex Bowman To Drive 88 Car at Pocono
-
Ryan Blaney Wins Pole for Pocono 400
-
Thousands of NASCAR Fans Check In at Pocono Raceway
-
Businesses Ready for Race Weekend in the Poconos
-
Racing Fans Revved and Ready for Pocono Raceway Weekend
-
-
Inclusive Playground Unveiled at Pocono Raceway
-
Power to Save: Solar Power Upgrades
-
North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6
-
Sunny Day Camp Returns to the Poconos
-
Kyle Petty Leads Annual Charity Ride
-
-
Arrest Made for Brodheadsville Break-Ins
-
ATV Rider Killed in Wreck
-
Students Take on Police on Basketball Court