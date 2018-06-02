Kitchen Fire Forces Family from Home

Posted 6:20 pm, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50PM, June 2, 2018

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Flames forced a family from a home in Luzerne County.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen of the place along Fulton Street in Pittston around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A couple and their two children were home at the time.

Officials say one of the parents ran to a neighbor's home and grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out most of the flames. Firefighters took care of the rest.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is finding the family a place to stay after the fire.

