Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps creates a hanging container garden in a galvanized cone-shaped pot. This gorgeous display of flowers will enhance you garden, deck or porch.
Galvanized Hanging Flower Container Garden
-
Hoppy Easter Basket! by Keith Phelps
-
Create A Birdcage Planter
-
The Greenhouse Project Kicks off at Nay Aug
-
Royal Wedding Predictions from Wedding Shop Owners in Lackawanna County
-
Cleanup Planned in Pottsville Memorial Garden
-
-
‘Such a lovely gesture:’ Royal Wedding Flowers Donated to Hospice Patients
-
Memorial Stones for Children Tragically Killed in Fires
-
Block Party Weekend in Bloomsburg
-
Mother’s Day and Multi-Color Flowers
-
Fourth Annual Street Fair in Lewisburg Unaffected by the Rain
-
-
Paul Epsom Garden Tip: Forget-Me-Nots
-
Students Help Spruce Up War Memorial in the Poconos
-
Power To Save: Rain Barrels