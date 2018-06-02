Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The weather cooperated, and people enjoyed a free fishing derby in Scranton this weekend.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Electric City's Park Place section on Saturday.

Organizers stocked the Lackawanna River near Albright Avenue with hundreds of trout.

The fishing derby was open to children between the ages of 3 and 15. More than a hundred kids took part.

They say they had fun even if they didn't hook a big one.

"We got together as a group and decided to get something back out of the river, so we started this organization to have a derby for the children. And it's been a success for the last 11 years, and we hope for it to go on for many more years," said Steven Slavinski, vice president of Park Place River Association.

This was the 11th year for the children's fishing derby. Any money raised through food sales and raffles goes right back into cleaning the river and next year's derby.