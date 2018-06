Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- For a second year, runners took part in a 5K at dusk in Duryea.

The Duryea at Dusk 5K was held at the borough's community park Saturday night.

There was also a one-mile fun walk and a festival with food, games, raffles, and more.

A pair of sisters organized the event which supports the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.