SCRANTON, Pa. -- There was a spark in the Electric City Saturday night.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Iron Furnaces on Cedar Avenue where iron was melted down and poured into a molding inside a stump.

Artists then converted the mold into a sculpture.

The event closes out a three-day cast iron conference in Scranton.

It was the first time the conference has been held in the U.S. in 16 years.