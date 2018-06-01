The Tunkhannock softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Nanticoke 2-1 in the District II "AAAA" Championship Game.
Tunkhannock Comes Back in Extras Against Nanticoke to Win District Softball Title
-
North Schuylkill Scores Late to Top Pine Grove Area in District Softball Title
-
Holy Redeemer Rolls to District Softball Title
-
Minersville Blanks Schuylkill Haven in District Softball Title
-
Williams Valley Wins District II/XI “A” Subregional Softball Title
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
-
Forest City Beats Susquehanna in District II “A” Title
-
Williams Valley Head Softball Coach And Players Looking Forward To State Tournament
-
Tunkhannock softball preview
-
Wyoming Area vs West Scranton softball
-
Mid Valley Spartanettes Softball
-
-
Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc on Spring Sports
-
Holy Redeemer softball
-
Williams Valley Softball Has Experience, Talent