Truck Hauling Millions of Bees Overturns on Texas Highway

Paris, TX -- Multiple agencies were buzzing with activity after a truckload of bees overturned on a Texas highway, according to KXII.

The semi was carrying up to 30 million bees when it overturned - sending bees swarming through the air and clustering on road signs.

First responders worked to redirect traffic and clear away containers and wreckage.

Authorities called in local bee keepers to help move the bees to a safer location.

The truck's driver was not injured.

Details were not immediately available on other injuries and bee stings.