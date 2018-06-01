Truck Hauling Millions of Bees Overturns on Texas Highway

Posted 11:04 am, June 1, 2018, by

PHOTO: KXII

Paris, TX -- Multiple agencies were buzzing with activity after a truckload of bees overturned on a Texas highway, according to KXII.

The semi was carrying up to 30 million bees when it overturned - sending bees swarming through the air and clustering on road signs.

First responders worked to redirect traffic and clear away containers and wreckage.

Authorities called in local bee keepers to help move the bees to a safer location.

The truck's driver was not injured.

Details were not immediately available on other injuries and bee stings.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s