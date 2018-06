× Traffic Headaches Due to Car Fire in Luzerne County

LAFLIN, Pa. — A car caught on fire in Luzerne County backing up traffic for a bit on northbound Interstate 81.

The flames sparked around 8:30 p.m. Friday just before the Pittston exit.

Traffic was severely backed up while crews worked to extinguish the car.

No one was hurt after the car fire in Luzerne County.