Residents Cool as AC Repairs Complete

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The air conditioning is now back up and running for senior citizens living in an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

Earlier this week, a Newswatch 16 investigation revealed the AC at the Lackawanna Heritage Apartments in Olyphant had been out for more than a month.

Officials told us the air conditioning coils froze over the winter and that it took time to get them replaced.

The necessary repairs are now complete and the AC is working properly for those residents in Lackawanna County.