Police Investigating Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall

Posted 9:30 pm, June 1, 2018, by

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. —  Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall near Allentown.

Police in Whitehall Township say there are two victims but believe the shooter has left the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the two victims.

Reports indicate it was not a random shooting but rather the result of some sort of fight inside the Macy’s store at the mall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s