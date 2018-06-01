× Police Investigating Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall near Allentown.

Police in Whitehall Township say there are two victims but believe the shooter has left the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the two victims.

Reports indicate it was not a random shooting but rather the result of some sort of fight inside the Macy’s store at the mall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.