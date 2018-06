× Pedestrian Injured along Route 15 in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along a road in Union County.

State police say Ulberto Baez, 38, of Milton, was walking along Route 15 south, near Milton around 3 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word if the driver will face charges.