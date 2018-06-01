Man Charged with Homicide After Mother’s Body was Discovered in Creek

Posted 11:29 pm, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36PM, June 1, 2018

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Bradford County has been charged with homicide after police say he killed his mother.

According to police, Matthew Haverly, 38 of Wyalusing, killed his mother, Patricia Haverly, 60.

Patricia’s body was found in Wyalusing Creek around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, under the Route 706 bridge in Wyalusing Township.

Matthew Haverly is facing homicide and other related charges in Bradford County

