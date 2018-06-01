× Jermyn Residents Irked over Trash Ticket Threat

JERMYN, Pa. — A letter and fine about trash collection left a rotten stench for some folks in Lackawanna County.

Many residents of Jermyn were frustrated when they read the notice about the borough’s trash ordinance.

It says trash can’t be out of the streets for more than 24 hours and many in town were in violation.

Adam Serafini and many others received some unexpected news when they opened their mailboxes in Jermyn – a sheet of paper saying trash left out for more than 24 hours before pickup is a violation carrying a $300 fine.

“It’s baloney,” Serafini said. “That’s what it is, bull. And everyone that has garbage got one of these in the box.”

Trash cans lined many streets in Jermyn.

The president of the borough council says that trash collection are a day late this week because of the Monday holiday. Weeks with a holiday are always pushed back one day

“When we look out the door, we see people who have their garbage out. We automatically put it out. Half of us don’t pay attention to what day it is, as far as a holiday goes, there are only so many days a year,” said Henry Houser.

Getting the notice in the mail was confusing for some residents, especially ones who thought trash day was on Friday.

“It was frustrating that it was just stuck in my mailbox and there’s no cover letter, no nothing about it,” said Charles Beth.

The borough council president says that he takes full responsibility for sending the notices to Jermyn residents. After seeing trash lining many of the borough’s streets, he wanted to convince people to use “Rapid Cast.”

It’s an alert system residents can sign up for that would let them know whenever trash collections are delayed.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to try to force that issue and some people have taken exception to that. It was done incorrectly and we shouldn’t have put the fine in there,” said council president Frank Kulick.

In the end, Kulick says that no one will be fined for leaving their trash out and has announced his resignation because of all the fuss over the notices.