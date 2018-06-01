× Hundreds of Music Lovers Flock to 11th Annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of bluegrass music lovers packed into Lazy Brook Park near Tunkhannock for a weekend of entertainment.

This is the 11th year for the NEPA Bluegrass Festival which kicked off Thursday.

The organizer says there is plenty to do including playing your own stringed instrument in the jam tents.

“If you’re just a hobbyist, you come on down here and pick a jam tent. There’s a creek here to go swimming in, you want to fish in. I got two stages, I got a tradition stage, a progressive stage, the food vendors here are unbelievable,” said Danny Stewart.

The festival runs through Sunday and tickets are still available in Wyoming County.