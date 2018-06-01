Holy Redeemer Rolls to District Softball Title

Morgan Bienkowski struck out 16, while throwing a one-hitter, as the Holy Redeemer softball team beat Montrose 8-0 to win the District II "AAA" Championship on Friday.
