× Go Joe 21 Charity Bike Ride for St. Joseph’s Center Announced

Newswatch 16’s Morning Meteorologist Joe Snedeker will be pedaling his Go Joe 21 bike for St. Joseph’s Center, Dunmore, during the week of July 23.

Go Joe celebrates it’s 21st Birthday!

We’re starting in Quincy, Mass., just outside Boston.

Join Joe all week for a jaunt down the eastern seaboard, before returning to northeastern Pennsylvania and the St. Joseph’s Center Festival.

Joe is scheduled to arrive at the Festival Telethon on Friday, July 27, on the campus of Marywood University.

Support Go Joe in many ways:

Donate online HERE.

Mail in your donation to: Go Joe 21, c/o WNEP-TV, 16 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507. Checks should be made payable to: St. Joseph’s Center

Corporate Sponsorships and other questions should be directed to: Bill Schultz via email: bill.schultz@wnep.com

Check back for more Go Joe 21 information as it becomes available.