Body Found in Creek in Bradford County
WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa — State police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Thursday evening in a creek in Bradford County.
Investigators say the woman was found around 5:30 p.m. in the Wyalusing Creek, under the Route 706 bridge, in Camptown.
There’s no word yet on who the woman is or how she died.
1 Comment
lickerblisters
About 25 years ago a car load of Wilkesbarre thugs dumped one of their own near the same location. Now sing along……. Camptown races five miles long, doo dah, doo dah!