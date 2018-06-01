Body Found in Creek in Bradford County

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa — State police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Thursday evening in a creek in Bradford County.

Investigators say the woman was found around 5:30 p.m. in the Wyalusing Creek, under the Route 706 bridge,  in Camptown.

There’s no word yet on who the woman is or how she died.

1 Comment