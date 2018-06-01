Arrest Made in Police Chase that Spanned Two Counties
DURYEA, Pa. — An arrest has been made following a police chase through two counties.
Jaimie Mozelski, 35, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was taken into custody Thursday.
Authorities say they tried to stop Mozelski earlier this month for a traffic offense in Duryea, but instead of pulling over, Mozelski led officers on a chase.
After striking a police cruiser, the man from Snyder County dumped his car at the old Rocky Glen Park in Moosic and took off on foot.
He now faces a slew of charges including fleeing officers and aggravated assault.
41.351321 -75.762439
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Welcome to even more charges dumbazz!