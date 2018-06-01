Arrest Made in Police Chase that Spanned Two Counties

Posted 2:58 pm, June 1, 2018, by

DURYEA, Pa. — An arrest has been made following a police chase through two counties.

Jaimie Mozelski, 35, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was taken into custody Thursday.

Authorities say they tried to stop Mozelski earlier this month for a traffic offense in Duryea, but instead of pulling over, Mozelski led officers on a chase.

After striking a police cruiser, the man from Snyder County dumped his car at the old Rocky Glen Park in Moosic and took off on foot.

He now faces a slew of charges including fleeing officers and aggravated assault.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment