Alex Bowman To Drive 88 Car at Pocono

Posted 6:35 pm, June 1, 2018, by

The last time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stopped in Long Pond, all eyes were on the 88 car for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race at Pocono. This weekend, the series returns to NEPA for the Pocono 400. This time around, Alex Bowman will drive the 88 car. No pressure, right? Apparently not.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s