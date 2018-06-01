× 16 To The Rescue: Puss in Boots

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Puss in Boots has been at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for over a year.

“He got his name because he looks like the cartoon character from “Shrek,” explained shelter manager Kristen Anderson.

This adult boy hasn’t gotten any interest since arriving here.

“He’s just overseen a lot because he’s kind of shy and kind of quiet, always on the outskirts of everything.”

Puss in Boots isn’t a fan of dogs but he loves other cats, so the more the merrier at his future forever home.

“They could have multiple cats, kids. and everything else and he would be fine,” said Anderson.

This boy is most content hanging out.

“Best kind of home would be someone who has a big couch, who wants a couch potato next to them.”

Also at Dessin, a bunch of tiny kittens came in about two months ago. The shelter is looking for foster homes for them.

“The shelter takes on medical (expenses). There’s no expenses on your end, but we just need homes that will help the cats until they get big enough to be spayed/neutered and adopted,” Anderson said.

If you’re interested in adopting Puss in Boots or becoming a foster or a forever home to one of these kittens, get more information here.

