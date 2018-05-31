Zillow Has Listed the House From ‘Incredibles 2’ and It Has Some Super Features

Have you ever wanted to live like a superhero, secret lair and all? Well here’s your chance!

Just in time for the release of “Incredibles 2,” Zillow has listed the super family’s super pad.

You’ll have plenty of space in this 4-bedroom, 4-bath mid-century modern home listed at just under 20,000 square feet.

Some of the features enjoyed by Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack include an infinity pool, secret garage (hidden by a waterfall), and of course, a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

The home has “all the bells and whistles of a secret lair, but with the space to raise an active family,” according to the home’s description.

Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” hits theaters on June 15.