Zillow Has Listed the House From ‘Incredibles 2’ and It Has Some Super Features

Posted 12:23 pm, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:15PM, May 31, 2018

Have you ever wanted to live like a superhero, secret lair and all?  Well here’s your chance!

Just in time for the release of “Incredibles 2,” Zillow has listed the super family’s super pad.

PHOTO: Zillow / Disney-Pixar

You’ll have plenty of space in this 4-bedroom, 4-bath mid-century modern home listed at just under 20,000 square feet.

PHOTO: Zillow / Disney-Pixar

Some of the features enjoyed by Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack include an infinity pool, secret garage (hidden by a waterfall), and of course, a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

PHOTO: Zillow / Disney-Pixar

The home has “all the bells and whistles of a secret lair, but with the space to raise an active family,” according to the home’s description.

Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” hits theaters on June 15.

