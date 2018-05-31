Susquehanna County Park Dealing with Unwanted Visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- A bear and two cubs were spotted resting in a tree in Susquehanna County on Thursday morning.

Police say they found the bears around 10:30 a.m. at the Midtown Park along Main Street in New Milford.

In an effort to get the bears down on their own, police have blocked off the park and are working with fire police to keep people away.

Folks say it's important to be careful because the mama bear can get very protective of her cubs.

"Especially in the springtime, they're moving a lot. It's just that you have to be careful not to crowd them because mamas can get worried about their babies," said Dave Kliewer of New Milford.

Police hope the bears will come down and leave the park after it gets dark in Susquehanna County.