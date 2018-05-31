× Shelter Dogs Enjoying a New Trail at the SPCA of Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shelter dogs and their caretakers now have a new trail to enjoy when getting their outdoor exercise in Luzerne County.

Thursday afternoon a ribbon was cut at the SPCA of Luzerne County to unveil a brand new walking trail.

After taking a walk down the red carpet, some pups got a chance to test the trail that circles the SPCA’s pet cemetery.

The hope is that it will help get the dogs staying at the shelter outside to stretch their paws.

The new trail was built as a part of Leadership Wilkes-Barre’s Trails for Tails project.