× Road Closure Set for Tamaqua Next Week

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A major roadwork project has started in Schuylkill County. It will close a busy street in downtown Tamaqua.

If you travel along West Broad Street in Tamaqua, a road closure is coming your way.

“It’s going to be a challenge. I’ll tell you that. It’s going to be a challenge,” said Tamaqua resident George Woodward.

“The best I could politely put it is, it’s a nuisance,” Michael Aviles said.

PennDOT will be replacing an old bridge that runs over the Wabash Creek in Tamaqua. The project began last month but the section of Broad Street crews are working on is set to close on June 6.

As the roadwork begins, business owners in downtown Tamaqua are wondering how the road closure will affect them.

“The foot traffic is definitely less than it used to be and there’s no parking. Parking is a big thing already,” Aimee Dotson said.

Dotson owns Pamkakes and the construction is right outside her business. She’s noticed a change since it started.

“I think once everyone gets used to the traffic pattern, I’m hoping they’ll all realize that we are all still open for business down here. I know that the traffic is going to be a little bit of a pain. It already is.”

One man says the road work will also cause problems for him as he gets around downtown.

“I’ve got to go all the way around most of the time and with this chair, it makes it really, really hard. Drivers don’t want me in the street and I rather be on the sidewalk before I go in the street,” Michael Aviles said.

once the road closes, drivers can use South Railroad, West Spruce, and South Lehigh Streets in Tamaqua to get around. The work is expected to be finished in August.