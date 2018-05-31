Park Gazebo in Sunbury Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A popular lounging spot along the main drag in Sunbury was vandalized and now police are looking for those responsible for the damage.

On the banks of the Susquehanna River along Front Street in Sunbury, people are exposed to quite the view on a mild spring day like this one.

"A lot of people do go down to the river on a daily basis. They walk down by the river, they run. It is a beautiful place to be," Carl Yoder said.

But that beauty took a hit a few nights ago. The riverfront gazebo at Merle Phillips Park is a mainstay in the area, but the city says it was vandalized, costing Sunbury more than $500.

"It's an ongoing issue down at the river. We do make our daily inspections and we do what we can to make sure this doesn't happen, but a lot of this stuff is done at night and after hours," Yoder said. "They knocked out a lot of spindles and did a lot of damage."

There are two security cameras on the roof of the gazebo, but they're currently not working. Residents say it's unacceptable that people would come and vandalize the gazebo where many people come to relax.

"I think it's awful. To do damage to property that the taxpayers have to replace. It's $500 that the city can't afford to spend and the manpower to replace everything," said Slade Shreck. "They can find better ways to use their energy other than kicking out spindles on a gazebo."

The investigation is ongoing. if you have any information, you're asked to call Sunbury police.