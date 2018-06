× One Dead Following Car, Tanker Crash in Wayne County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead following a crash Thursday night in Wayne County.

According to police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. along Bethany Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.

A car and a tanker collided, fatally injuring the driver of the car.

Police say the circumstances of the crash are under investigation in Wayne County.