Homicide by Vehicle Charges Following 2016 Monroe County Fatal Crash

Posted 9:18 pm, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:17PM, May 31, 2018

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges in Monroe County following a 2016 crash that killed a passenger.

According to police, Thomas Patti was driving in Stroud Township in November 2016 when he crashed his car.

The passenger, 29-year-old Cody Bensel of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patti is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related charges in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s