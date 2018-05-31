× Homicide by Vehicle Charges Following 2016 Monroe County Fatal Crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges in Monroe County following a 2016 crash that killed a passenger.

According to police, Thomas Patti was driving in Stroud Township in November 2016 when he crashed his car.

The passenger, 29-year-old Cody Bensel of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patti is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related charges in Monroe County.