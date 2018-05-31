Does It Really Work: MagicBax

The maker of MagicBax claims the nifty product is perfect for anyone who likes to wear earrings, even if you've had bad piercings and suffer from stretched lobes. It will firmly secure earrings in place and is designed to comfortably hold and secure all kinds of earrings. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
